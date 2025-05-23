Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Modi, Operation Sindoor

May 23, 2025
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Modi, Operation Sindoor

BJP today criticized senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Operation Sindoor. The party objected to the language used by Mr. Gandhi against the Prime Minister while questioning him.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that irresponsible comments have been made by the senior Congress leader on India’s successful anti-terror operation at a time when 140 crore people are behind the leadership of Mr. Modi and world is also lauding him. He accused Mr. Gandhi of lowering the morale of Indian Armed Forces which is being praised by everyone. He added that Mr. Gandhi’s remarks have been exploited by Pakistan’s media.

Earlier in a social media post, Mr. Gandhi had criticized the Prime Minister and accused him of compromising India’s global standing.

Related Post

POLITICS

BJP slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Operation Sindoor remarks

Jun 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt: “One Signal from Trump, and They Cease fired”

Jun 3, 2025
POLITICS

BJP slams TMC for undermining Operation Sindoor

May 31, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!