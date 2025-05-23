BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Modi, Operation Sindoor

BJP today criticized senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Operation Sindoor. The party objected to the language used by Mr. Gandhi against the Prime Minister while questioning him.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that irresponsible comments have been made by the senior Congress leader on India’s successful anti-terror operation at a time when 140 crore people are behind the leadership of Mr. Modi and world is also lauding him. He accused Mr. Gandhi of lowering the morale of Indian Armed Forces which is being praised by everyone. He added that Mr. Gandhi’s remarks have been exploited by Pakistan’s media.

Earlier in a social media post, Mr. Gandhi had criticized the Prime Minister and accused him of compromising India’s global standing.