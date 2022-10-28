BJP-RSS posing grave threats to secularism, democracy: CPI

The 24th Congress of CPI Congress analysed the current political situation and decided future course of action by the Party.

Staff Reporter

Communist Party of India general secretary D RAJA On Thursday said that the BJP-RSS combine was posing grave threats to secularism, democracy and the very Constitution of the country. He said that

BJP government headed by Narendra Modi is pursing disastrous policies plunging the country into all pervasive deep crisis.

“The economy is in shambles. The value of Indian rupee has fallen to such a low level damaging the honour of the nation. Unemployment has grown to an unprecedented high causing unrest among the youth. World Hunger Index ranks the country at a shameful low level. Inflation and prices are high. But the corporate and big business houses are allowed to loot the national assets and wealth of the nation. The government is bent upon to dismantle public sector and privatise the PSUs” Raja said while addressing a press conference.

He said that BJP-RSS combine is determined to debase the basic tenets of the Constitution and to change the very character of Indian state which according to the Constitution is a secular, welfare and federal state.

“Atrocities on Dalits, tribals and minorities are on increase. The constitutional and democratic rights of the citizens are crushed. What the country is witnessing today is the emergence of corporate communal fascism”.

The situation demands that the primary objective should be to defeat BJP-RSS combine in order to save the people from devastation.

The Political Resolution adopted by the Party Congress calls upon all secular, democratic parties, regional parties, the Left forces and social movements to come together and put up a strong united fight to defeat BJP and its allies in 2024 Parliament Election.

Basic issues of livelihood such as education, healthcare, employment, housing, food and land must be taken up to ensure the rights of our people to live with dignity.

Strengthen CPI

Applying Marxism-Leninism to Indian context, Party must intensify its struggle to put an end to class exploitation, annihilation of caste and for ending patriarchy.

Party is going to celebrate its centenary in 2025. Party must emerge with a strength of one million membership and having significant presence in Parliament, State Legislatures and local bodies across the country.

Strengthen Left Unity and Communist Unity

Party Congress has appealed to all Left parties to strengthen the Left unity. The unity of the communist movement is critical in the fight against corporate-communal fascist forces. CPI Congress has reiterated its stand on unification of the communist movement on a principled basis.