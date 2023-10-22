BJP releases second list of 83 candidates for Rajasthan polls

Twitted by AIRRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will fight from his traditional Sardarpura assembly seat while former CM Vasundhara Raje from her sitting Jhalarpatan constituency in the upcoming state assembly polls. BJP on Saturday (21st October 2023) released it’s second list of 83 candidates and Congress announced the name of 33 candidates for Rajasthan polls. BJP has fielded Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore from Taranagar and party leader Satish Punia from Amber assembly seat. Jyoti Mirdha will be the BJP candidate from Nagaur assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk assembly seat. State assembly speaker C P Joshi will be in fray from Nathdwara and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara from his sitting Lachhmangarh assembly seat.

BJP has relied on most of its sitting MLAs and their names appeared in the second list. The names of Some former MLAs and party’s candidates in the last assembly election have also been included in the list. The party has not fielded any MP this time, whereas tickets were given to seven MPs in the first list. Overall, the party has announced such names on which there is less scope for controversy and opposition. On the other hand, in the list of 33 names of Congress, 28 names are of sitting MLAs. Party has again fielded three candidates who lost last election. Ramila Khadiya has been made a candidate by the congress from Kushalgarh seat, who won last election as an independent candidate and had supported the government . The candidature of all senior leaders in both parties have been clear now.