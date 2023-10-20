इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2023 10:50:37      انڈین آواز

Filing of nominations ends for Elections in Mizoram and first phase in Chhattisgarh

The filing of nominations for single-phase Assembly Elections in Mizoram and for the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh ended this evening. In Mizoram, all 40 constituencies, and in Chhattisgarh 20 out of a total of 90 constituencies will go to polls on the 7th of next month. The scrutiny of nominations in both states will take place tomorrow while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is the 23rd of this month. Our Raipur correspondent reports that political activities have intensified in Chhattisgarh.

In Mizoram, a total of 174 candidates filed their nomination till the last day of nomination. Chief Minister Zoramthanga was the most prominent face to file his nomination as a nominee of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) from Aizawl East – I. With the end of the nomination period, hectic campaigning is taking place across the state with political parties trying to woo the voters.

