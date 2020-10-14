BJP releases list of 35 more candidates for Bihar Elections

WEB DESK

BJP today released fourth list of 35 candidates for ensuing Bihar assembly elections. Minister in Bihar government Krishna Kumar Rishi will contest from his sitting Banmankhi assembly seat while another Minister Vinod Narayan Jha will fight from Benipatti.

Party has fielded Niraj Kumar Singh from Chhatapur and Vinay Bihari from Lauriya assembly constituency.

BJP Central Election Committee has cleared these names.

The party has denied tickets to its several sitting MLAs in the list of party candidates declared for third phase of elections.

Only two days are left for nominations for assembly seats going to poll in the second phase.

The nomination filing process has gained momentum.

340 nominations have been filed. Grand alliance chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav submitted his nomination from Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district.

Other prominent candidates who filed their nominations are former state minister and RJD nominee Alok Kumar Mehta from Ujiarpur, former minister and JD (U) nominee Kumari Manju Verma from Cheria Bariarpur.

JD(U) candidate and son of late MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha filed his nomination from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency bye-poll.

In the third list of party candidates the BJP has denied tickets to its three sitting MLAs.

Raghav Sharan Pandey the former petroleum secretary and sitting MLA from Bagaha failed to secure his place in the BJP list.

Two other senior MLAs Dinkar Ram and Ajay Kumar Singh will not be the party candidate this time.

Some new faces have been given party symbols.

The party has expressed its faith in four state ministers Suresh Kumar Sharma, Pramod Kumar, Krishna Kumar Rishi and Vinod Narayan Jha giving party tickets to them.

BJP has given tickets to Nisha Singh after the death of state minister Binod Kumar Singh.

She is the wife of the late minister.

Senior party leaders Bhagirathi Devi, Tarkishore Prasad, Sanjay Saraogi and Binay Bihari have also got party symbols for the third phase.