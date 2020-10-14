Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2020 12:15:43      انڈین آواز

BJP releases list of 35 more candidates for Bihar Elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

BJP today released fourth list of 35 candidates for ensuing Bihar assembly elections. Minister in Bihar government Krishna Kumar Rishi will contest from his sitting Banmankhi assembly seat while another Minister Vinod Narayan Jha will fight from Benipatti.

Party has fielded Niraj Kumar Singh from Chhatapur and Vinay Bihari from Lauriya assembly constituency.

BJP Central Election Committee has cleared these names.

The party has denied tickets to its several sitting MLAs in the list of party candidates declared for third phase of elections.

Only two days are left for nominations for assembly seats going to poll in the second phase.

The nomination filing process has gained momentum.

340 nominations have been filed. Grand alliance chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav submitted his nomination from Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district.

Other prominent candidates who filed their nominations are former state minister and RJD nominee Alok Kumar Mehta from Ujiarpur, former minister and JD (U) nominee Kumari Manju Verma from Cheria Bariarpur.

JD(U) candidate and son of late MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha filed his nomination from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency bye-poll.

In the third list of party candidates the BJP has denied tickets to its three sitting MLAs.

Raghav Sharan Pandey the former petroleum secretary and sitting MLA from Bagaha failed to secure his place in the BJP list.

Two other senior MLAs Dinkar Ram and Ajay Kumar Singh will not be the party candidate this time.

Some new faces have been given party symbols.

The party has expressed its faith in four state ministers Suresh Kumar Sharma, Pramod Kumar, Krishna Kumar Rishi and Vinod Narayan Jha giving party tickets to them.

BJP has given tickets to Nisha Singh after the death of state minister Binod Kumar Singh.

She is the wife of the late minister.

Senior party leaders Bhagirathi Devi, Tarkishore Prasad, Sanjay Saraogi and Binay Bihari have also got party symbols for the third phase.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tough task ahead of women archers to secure full quota at Olympics: Deepika Kumari

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archer Deepika Kumari feels that lack of competitions due to lockdown has ...

Football: Bhawanipore’s pip Garhwal 2-1 in Hero I-League qualifier

HSB / Kolkata Goals from Philip Adjah and Pankaj Moula helped Bhawanipore FC overpower Garhwal FC 2-1 in th ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!