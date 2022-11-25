FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP promises to provide all MCD services online via mobile App

BJP has promised to provide all services of Delhi MCD online through the mobile application. It also promised flats to every slum dweller in the city. Senior party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with other BJP leaders today released the party’s Sankalp Patra’ – a poll manifesto for Delhi MCD elections.

It said the party will do away with trade and health licenses along with abolishing the factory license. Efforts for pollution control in the national capital, Multilevel parking in every zone by 2027, free cycles to meritorious girl students of the fifth standard, the establishment of 50 Annapurna kitchens run by women and garbage processing through waste-to-energy conversion are also part of the BJP manifesto for civic polls.

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

