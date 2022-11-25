BJP promises to provide all MCD services online via mobile App

AMN

BJP has promised to provide all services of Delhi MCD online through the mobile application. It also promised flats to every slum dweller in the city. Senior party leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with other BJP leaders today released the party’s Sankalp Patra’ – a poll manifesto for Delhi MCD elections.

It said the party will do away with trade and health licenses along with abolishing the factory license. Efforts for pollution control in the national capital, Multilevel parking in every zone by 2027, free cycles to meritorious girl students of the fifth standard, the establishment of 50 Annapurna kitchens run by women and garbage processing through waste-to-energy conversion are also part of the BJP manifesto for civic polls.