BJP not to celebrate 7th Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt today

WEB DESK

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, BJP will not hold any celebratory event to mark the 7th Anniversary of Narendra Modi Government today. Party leaders and workers will organise Corona awareness and relief campaign in one lakh villages across the country to mark the day under the ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan’ 2.0 Campaign.

BJP has assigned work to its leaders and workers to reach out to people in the villages. Union Ministers, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs have been asked to participate in this campaign in at least two villages. On the occasion, party leaders will also distribute sanitizers, masks, oxymeters and others materials among the people.

BJP President JP Nadda has asked party-ruled states to start special scheme to support children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.

HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulate PM Modi on completion of 7 years of Central Govt



FILE PICHome Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 7 years of the Central Government which was full of unprecedented achievements. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, Modi government has presented a unique example of parallel coordination of development, security, public welfare and historical reforms.

He said, in these seven years, Mr Modi with his determined, all-encompassing and welfare policies has improved the life of the poor, farmers and the deprived sections by connecting them with the mainstream of development and through his strong leadership made India a strong nation. Mr Shah thanked people for expressing their unwavering faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s service and dedication in the last 7 years. He expressed confidence that under Mr Modi’s visionary leadership, we will overcome every challenge and continue India’s development journey uninterrupted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed seven years and a new chapter in public service, public welfare, development, good governance and reform has been written in these years.

He said, efforts are being made to empower even the poorest of the poor under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Mr Singh thanked Prime Minister for working with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. Mr Singh said, Prime Minister is working with restraint, sensitivity and dedication even during the Corona crisis. He said, together we will fulfill Prime Minister’s pledge of New India.