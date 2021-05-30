PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 May 2021 09:31:23      انڈین آواز

BJP not to celebrate 7th Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, BJP will not hold any celebratory event to mark the 7th Anniversary of Narendra Modi Government today. Party leaders and workers will organise Corona awareness and relief campaign in one lakh villages across the country to mark the day under the ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan’ 2.0 Campaign.

BJP has assigned work to its leaders and workers to reach out to people in the villages. Union Ministers, State Ministers, MPs and MLAs have been asked to participate in this campaign in at least two villages. On the occasion, party leaders will also distribute sanitizers, masks, oxymeters and others materials among the people.

BJP President JP Nadda has asked party-ruled states to start special scheme to support children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19.

HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulate PM Modi on completion of 7 years of Central Govt


FILE PICHome Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 7 years of the Central Government which was full of unprecedented achievements. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, Modi government has presented a unique example of parallel coordination of development, security, public welfare and historical reforms.

He said, in these seven years, Mr Modi with his determined, all-encompassing and welfare policies has improved the life of the poor, farmers and the deprived sections by connecting them with the mainstream of development and through his strong leadership made India a strong nation. Mr Shah thanked people for expressing their unwavering faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s service and dedication in the last 7 years. He expressed confidence that under Mr Modi’s visionary leadership, we will overcome every challenge and continue India’s development journey uninterrupted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed seven years and a new chapter in public service, public welfare, development, good governance and reform has been written in these years.

He said, efforts are being made to empower even the poorest of the poor under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Mr Singh thanked Prime Minister for working with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. Mr Singh said, Prime Minister is working with restraint, sensitivity and dedication even during the Corona crisis. He said, together we will fulfill Prime Minister’s pledge of New India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Panghal and 5 others Indians to fight for gold at Asian Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 29 May Campaigner Mary Kom , defending champion Amit Panghal and five other Indian ...

Boxing :Amit Panghal, Shiv Thapa in finals, Vikas Krishan ,Varinder fail in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Defending champion Amit Panghal and Olympian Shiv Thapa chalked out impressiv ...

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz