BJP MP Ajay Nishad Quits Party; Joins Congress

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sitting MP of BJP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined Congress in Bihar. Ajay Nishad is a sitting MP from Muzaffarpur parliamentary constituency. BJP had recently dropped him from list of candidates and denied ticket from Muzaffarpur.

In a social media post, Ajay Nishad said that he is feeling betrayed by BJP leadership and so is resigning from all party posts and primary membership.

He is likely to contest from Muzaffarpur constituency on Congress ticket. Senior Congress party leaders administered him membership of the party in New Delhi.

