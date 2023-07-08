BJP may give substantial tickets to Muslim candidate in next General election

Our Correspondent

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party is trying to shed it’s anti Muslim image for the upcoming general election and may go for big make over.

According to the top source in the party, if all goes well then party may give tickets to 30 muslim candidates for Lok Sabha polls across the country.

The main aim of the party is to reach out to the muslim community leaders who are prominent faces in the community from various fields and will give ticket from non-Muslim constituency.

As per the insider, party believes that if any Muslim candidate gets ticket from any non Muslim dominated area then committed cadre of the BJP will vote for that candidate and chances of winning is high in these constituency.

Interestingly, BJP is carrying out “Modi Mitra” programme in which it plans to visit ten lakhs muslim families in the country and informed them about the various schemes rolled out for the community in last nine years.

Meanwhile, as per political pundits the attempt by the BJP to reach out to the Muslim community is not new infact during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee term similar exercise was carried out but it utterly failed and BJP did not enjoy confidence.

The BJP at present don’t have any Muslim minister in the central cabinet and don’t have any member of parliament both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

However, it remains to be seen that the party which espouse Hindu ideology can bring this change in the upcoming general election of 2024.