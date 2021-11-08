India, China harden positions on LAC row
BJP is always associated with common man, says PM at National Executive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Bhartiya Janata Party BJP has reached the prime position in the center because it has always been associated with the common man. Addressing the concluding session of the party national executive in New Delhi this evening, Mr Modi asked party workers to become the bridge of faith for common man.

He said, BJP not centered around any family and its values are sewa, sankalp and samarpan (Service, Resolve and Dedication). Briefing media after the party national executive, BJP General Secretary and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, the Prime Minister told all party workers to work for the betterment of people saying the Party is moving ahead with the issues related to people.

Image

He said, election strategy for poll-bound states and the achievements of BJP-ruled state governments were discussed at the BJP National Executive Committee meeting. Mr Yadav said, Chief Ministers and Party Chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur gave a detailed report of their achievements in the last five years. He said, BJP will contest all seats in Punjab and Party’s State unit president gave a report on the preparations for the ensuing assembly polls.

CM Yogi presents political resolution, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented the political resolution at the BJP national executive meet and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said was helping a new India emerge.

A statement issued by the state government quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying that under PM Modi, the reputation of India has improved globally and the Indian passport has earned its due respect.

“PM’s vision of ‘one sun, one world, one grid” got solid support at the recent COP26 meet in Glasgow. PM is the most popular leader of the world, according to a survey conducted by a reputed global agency. At the G20 meet, PM gave the important message of one world, one health, imparting a sense of direction to the world,” Yogi Adityanath said, according to the government statement.

The statement also quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying, “PM Modi’s timely decisions helped the country fight successfully against the coronavirus pandemic that brought the whole world to its knees while continuing the developmental activities and looking after the poor and the underprivileged. PM Modi’s mantra of trace, test, treat and vaccinate has helped UP control the disease.”

