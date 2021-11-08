India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2021 06:25:34

Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from burning boat off Gujarat coast

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Coast Guard has said that its Ship Arush, whilst on patrol close to notional International Maritime Boundary Line rescued seven fishermen from burning boat Kalash Raj on Sunday in coordination with other fishing boats in the area.

The boat reportedly caught fire due to fuel leakage from engine exhaust. Ship Arush under the command of Commandant Ashwini Kumar arrived with maximum speed at the scene of fire and quickly engaged in firefighting operations, however, due to the rapid spread of fire, the boat could not be salvaged and ultimately sank.

The rescued crew, who were exhausted and visibly tired were taken on board and provided with first aid and initial assistance by the Indian Coast Guard ship. As the ship was on forwarding area patrol, the ship handed over the rescued fishermen to other fishing boats operating in the vicinity for passage to Okha. The boat is likely to reach Okha tomorrow.

SPORTS

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

Eminent Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha passes away

AMN Eminent Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha passed away in New Delhi today after a prolon ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets

AMN/ WEB DESK New Zealand has booked their spot in the semifinals after registering an 8-wicket win over Af ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

The Indian Awaaz