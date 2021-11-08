Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from burning boat off Gujarat coast

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Coast Guard has said that its Ship Arush, whilst on patrol close to notional International Maritime Boundary Line rescued seven fishermen from burning boat Kalash Raj on Sunday in coordination with other fishing boats in the area.

The boat reportedly caught fire due to fuel leakage from engine exhaust. Ship Arush under the command of Commandant Ashwini Kumar arrived with maximum speed at the scene of fire and quickly engaged in firefighting operations, however, due to the rapid spread of fire, the boat could not be salvaged and ultimately sank.

The rescued crew, who were exhausted and visibly tired were taken on board and provided with first aid and initial assistance by the Indian Coast Guard ship. As the ship was on forwarding area patrol, the ship handed over the rescued fishermen to other fishing boats operating in the vicinity for passage to Okha. The boat is likely to reach Okha tomorrow.