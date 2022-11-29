BJP criticises Congress President for his remarks on PM Modi

Staff Reporter

BJP today came down heavily on Congress following its President Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra described the comment as an insult to the people of Gujarat.

He alleged that such comment of Mr. Kharge has the approval of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Patra said it is not for the first time any Congress leader has made objectionable comments on Mr. Modi but earlier too many leaders of the party had made derogatory remarks against him.

The BJP leader asked people of Gujarat to take revenge for such comments by voting in favour of BJP in the ensuing state assembly polls. Mr. Kharge had made the comments during a rally in Gujarat.