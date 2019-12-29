FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 01:51:27      انڈین آواز
BJP asks party leaders to counter misinformation on CAA

AMN

BJP National Secretary Sunil V. Deodhar has asked the party leaders and party workers to effectively counter the misinformation campaign launched by Congress and other parties on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a gathering of BJP leaders and Party workers in Samba, Jammu today, Mr Deodhar alleged that Congress has always worked to weaken the spirit of Nationalism. He said that Congress never allowed the peace to prevail and always promoted hatred between various communities. He blamed Congress and its allied parties for the present turmoil in various cities of the Country.

Giriraj Singh accuses Congress, allies of misleading people on CAA

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has accused Congress and its allies of misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi today, Mr Singh clarified the stand of Union Government on CAA and said that no citizen of the country should fear from the Act. He appealed people not to fall prey to the confusion allegedly created by the Opposition parties.

Mr Singh said that CAA is being implemented to give citizenship to persecuted people who have come from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

