BJP announces list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

BJP has announced the candidature of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka, respectively for Rajya Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 16 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, has been fielded from Karnataka, while Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, has been fielded from Maharashtra.

Six of the 16 candidates are from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav have been fielded from the state. The other four names are Dr. Laxmikant Vajpayee, Dr. Radhamohan Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, and Baburam Nishad, according to a BJP press release.

The party announced the names of two candidates from Karnataka which include the Nirmala Sitharaman the Union Finance Minister and Kannada actor Jaggesh. From Bihar, the party has fielded Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel.

The party has given a ticket to former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana. Kavita Patidar will be the party’s nominee from Madhya Pradesh, Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan, Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand,Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde have been nominated from Maharashtra, according to a BJP release.

The Congress has fielded Vivek Tankha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, according to the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath The terms of Vivek Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as well as that of BJP’s MJ Akbar and Sampatiya Uike will end in June.

Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, and Niranjan Bishi were named as new candidates by the Biju Janata Dal, while Sasmit Patra was renominated for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

