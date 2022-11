AMN

The BJP on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being failed in cleaning the Yamuna river and controlling air pollution in the national capital.

Addressing media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Mr. Kejriwal had promised to clean Yamuna and improve the city’s air quality but nothing has been done in the past eight years. He also accused Delhi Chief Minister of spending huge amount of money on advertisements rather than taking care of the people.