BJP accuses Congress of adopting double standard on Bihar SIR

BJP has accused Congress of adopting double standards on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission in Bihar. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of questioning the integrity of Constitutional bodies and attempting to mislead the people over the issue.

Mr Shekhawat also alleged that the Congress had used immoral methods and unethical practices on several occasions for coming to power. The Minister also alleged that during the 1952 Lok Sabha elections, the party prevented Dr. B. R. Ambedkar from winning his seat by declaring over 74,000 votes invalid. He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of maligning country’s image even during moments that called for solidarity or celebration of the nation.