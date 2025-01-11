BJP, AAP Trade Allegations Over Fake Votes in Delhi

AMN

BJP has alleged that the investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being created by fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is taking support from anti-national forces.

Meanwhile, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, has accused the BJP of using tactics for bogus voting. He claimed that BJP leaders have submitted applications to get multiple votes registered at their addresses.

..

BJP Alleges ₹2,000 Crore Loss in Delhi Liquor Scam; AAP Dismisses Claims as Fake

BJP has claimed that according to the CAG report, the Delhi liquor scam has caused a revenue loss of over two thousand crore rupees. Addressing the media at party headquarters, senior party leader Anurag Thakur alleged that Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. He said today the Aam Aadmi Party has no answer to Delhi’s broken roads, dirty water, rising electricity bills, mountains of garbage, and pollution.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar refuted BJP’s allegation and claimed that the leaked CAG report was fake. She said that no proof was found against Mr Kejriwal in the alleged scam.