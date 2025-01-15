The Indian Awaaz

Congress inaugurates parties new headquarters Indira Bhawan

Jan 16, 2025

Staff Reporter

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi today inaugurated the party’s new Headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ in New Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders of the party were also present at the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kharge said the party’s new headquarters has been built on the principles of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development and social justice. He said the Party’s new headquarters symbolises the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Party headquarters reflects the values of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and other party leaders.

सोनिया गांधी ने कांग्रेस के नए मुख्यालय का उद्घाटन किया

