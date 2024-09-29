Bihar: High alert for flash floods issued in 13 districts

AMN / PATNA

In several district of north Bihar, several low-lying areas have been submerged due to massive water discharge from the two biggest barrages on the Gandak and Kosi rivers.

Over the past few days, catchment areas of Nepal and Northern Bihar have been witnessing heavy rainfall, following which Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, and their tributaries are swollen. A flash flood alert has been issued in 13 districts. According to the Disaster Management Department, 1.41 lakh people have been affected due to floods in 20 blocks in the state.

All the 56 sluice gates of the Kosi barrage in Supaul have been opened to ease the pressure. More than six lakh cusecs of water have been released from Kosi barrage, which is the highest in 56 years. Traffic has been stopped on Indo-Nepal road till further orders in view of the high pressure and overtopping of water in Birpur. From the Gandak barrage, more than 5.5 lakh cusecs of water have been released, and all 36 sluice gates have been opened. 140 gram panchayats are facing a flood crisis following massive water discharge. The instant impact is being witnessed in Supaul, Saharsa, Madhubani, Katihar, Araria, West Champaran, East Champaran, and Sitamarhi districts, where flood waters spread in several areas. The water resources department has set up a special war room at Patna to monitor and redress issues related to flooding. This will work round the clock for the next 72 hours. All flood divisions under the department are vigilant, and patrolling is being carried out on embankments. Minor seepages have been reported at several places in Supaul and Sitamarhi.

Villagers from low-lying and embankment areas are being evaluated for safer places. Eight rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Kamla Balan, are flowing above danger level at several places.