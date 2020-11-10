Bihar Verdict LIVE: Counting on; RJD Alleges Counting Fraud as NDA Inches Close to Victory





AMN / PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress has alleged Poll Fraud even as NDA is inching towards the magic number of 122.

RJD shared a list of 119 Grand Alliance candidates, which according to them, have won in their respective constituencies, but denied certificates by Returning Officers. RJD leader Manoj Jha and other party leaders arrive at election office during the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election in Patna.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while the votes were being counted on Tuesday, alleged that returning officers were not issuing certificates to winning candidates of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

RJD part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, fought under the leadership of former deputy CM of the state and the CM candidate for the alliance Tejaswi Yadav.

Tejaswi Yadav as its chief ministerial face has released a list of 119 Grand Alliance candidates, which according to the RJD, have won in their respective constituencies.

“This is a list of 119 seats where the grand alliance candidates have won after the completion of counting. The returning officers congratulated them for the victory, but now they are not giving the certificate saying that you have lost. They [grand alliance candidates] were also shown winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy,” RJD tweets from its official Twitter handle in Hindi.

The party even accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of pressurising returning officers. In another tweet, the RJD said, “After winning 119 seats, 109 is being shown on television. Nitish Kumar is calling all officials and asking them to rig. After final result and congratulating [candidates], officials are now saying that you have lost.”

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennsit) (Libertaion) (CPIML) in writing requested the Election Commission, demanding recount in Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha Assembly seats “due to dubious counting practices”.

119 सीट जीतने के बाद टीवी पर 109 दिखाया जा रहा है। नीतीश कुमार सभी अधिकारियों को फ़ोन कर धाँधली करवा रहे है। फ़ाइनल रिज़ल्ट आने और बधाई देने के अब अधिकारी अचानक कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

“We urgently seek a recount of votes in the Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha Assembly constituencies of Bihar. On all three of these seats, CPIML candidates have been shown to be defeated in very narrow margins, following some worrying violations of counting norms,” their letter said.

As per the latest data, the NDA alliance is leading in 122 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 114 seats. The magical number in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122. The RJD leading at 74 seats and BJP over 72 both the parties are in a race to emerge the single-largest party.

Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan gained early lead and crossed the majority-mark within two hours of counting, but in a major turnaround the NDA later on bagged the momentum. As trends continue to remain fickle, here is the latest look at numbers: Latest Summary Of Seats | Grand Alliance: 111; NDA: 124; LJP: 0; Others: 8