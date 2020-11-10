Bihar Result: NDA Leads Race as BJP Overtakes RJD as Single-Largest Party





AMN/ WEB DESK

National Democratic Alliance is leading the race with the BJP overtaking Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as the single-largest party. Despite being part of the NDA, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U has “conceded” the election as per reports quoting party leader KC Tyagi.

The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122. With Covid-19 measure slowing down the process, only 25% votes have been counted so far. The Election Commission says the counting process is likely to stretch late into the night.

Counting of votes is underway amid strict Covid-19 measures across 243 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government which has governed the state for 15 years. According to the Bihar State Election Commission, three counting centres each in East Champaran, Siwan, Begusarai and Gaya, and two each in Nalanda, Banka, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saharsa have been set up.