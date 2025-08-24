Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Relief in Nalanda, Fresh Peril in Gaya as Bihar Battles Floods

Aug 24, 2025

Kashif Akhter from Gaya

The flood situation in Nalanda and Jehanabad districts of Bihar has shown slight improvement after a night of devastation caused by sudden flash floods. With the water levels of the Lokayeen, Falgu, and other seasonal rivers gradually receding, residents have reported some relief.

In contrast, conditions in Gaya district remain grim, as persistent rainfall has swelled the Muhane and Falgu rivers, inundating fresh low-lying areas and displacing more families.

The district administration has stepped up relief and rescue measures, with community kitchens running in Bodh Gaya to provide cooked meals to flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, vast stretches of farmland have been submerged in Hilsa and Ekangar Sarai blocks of Nalanda and Hulasganj and Ghosi blocks of Jehanabad, inflicting severe crop damage. Officials have also issued a public advisory, warning people against returning to riverbank houses weakened by the flooding, due to the risk of collapse.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah inaugurates All India Speakers’ Conference, Calls for Debate Beyond Partisan Lines

Aug 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

 ‘Swachh Kurukshetra’ mission to make city cleanest, most beautiful in country

Aug 24, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India has a great opportunity to become truly self reliant: PM Modi

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

25 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from cricket

24 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش نے پاکستان کے نائب وزیرِاعظم کے دعوے کو مسترد کیا

24 August 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के उप प्रधानमंत्री का दावा खारिज किया, कहा– 1971 के मुद्दे अब भी अनसुलझे

24 August 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!