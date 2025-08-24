Bihar: Relief in Nalanda, Fresh Peril in Gaya as Bihar Battles Floods

Kashif Akhter from Gaya

The flood situation in Nalanda and Jehanabad districts of Bihar has shown slight improvement after a night of devastation caused by sudden flash floods. With the water levels of the Lokayeen, Falgu, and other seasonal rivers gradually receding, residents have reported some relief.

In contrast, conditions in Gaya district remain grim, as persistent rainfall has swelled the Muhane and Falgu rivers, inundating fresh low-lying areas and displacing more families.

The district administration has stepped up relief and rescue measures, with community kitchens running in Bodh Gaya to provide cooked meals to flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, vast stretches of farmland have been submerged in Hilsa and Ekangar Sarai blocks of Nalanda and Hulasganj and Ghosi blocks of Jehanabad, inflicting severe crop damage. Officials have also issued a public advisory, warning people against returning to riverbank houses weakened by the flooding, due to the risk of collapse.