 ‘Swachh Kurukshetra’ mission to make city cleanest, most beautiful in country

Aug 24, 2025
Haryana CM launches 11-week ‘Swachh Kurukshetra’ mission to make city cleanest, most beautiful in country

AMN

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, Kurukshetra, the land of dharma, will now become the cleanest and most beautiful city in the country. To make this sacred land clean, an 11-week  ‘Swachh Kurukshetra – Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan’ mission has been launched.


The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of ‘Swachh Kurukshetra – Mera Kurukshetra, Mera Abhimaan’ mission at Gita Gyan Sansthanam in Kurukshetra today. Earlier, the Chief Minister, former Haryana Minister Subhash Sudha and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, unveiled the campaign poster released by the district administration. On this occasion, the Chief Minister administered the cleanliness oath to the citizens and officials of Kurukshetra and formally flagged off the 11-week cleanliness mission from August 24 to November 7.


The Chief Minister said that under the ‘Haryana Shehr Swachhta Abhiyan – 2025’ a mass movement will be launched to make every street and corner of Kurukshetra clean. To implement this mission, committees have already been formed in all 32 wards of Thanesar Municipal Council. Administrative officers have prepared a detailed plan to ensure its success.

