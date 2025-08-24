India has a great opportunity to become truly self reliant: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the path to a developed India lies in building a self-reliant India. Virtually addressing the inauguration of Sardardham Phase-II Girls’ Hostel in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said that at a time when the world is going through instability, India has a great opportunity to become truly self-reliant. He called upon the youth, especially young boys and girls, to adopt Make in India products for securing a better future for the coming generations.



Emphasising India’s demographic strength, the Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering and skilling the youth. He noted that through various schemes such as the Mudra Yojana and the recently launched OM Viksit Bharat Yojana, the Union Government is creating new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship for young people. The Prime Minister also lauded the exemplary work of Sardardham in promoting education and providing opportunities for girls’ empowerment.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Phase-II Girls’ Hostel building of Sardardham in Ahmedabad. Addressing the occasion, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation for Gujarat’s development during his tenure as the Chief Minister, and today, as Prime Minister, he has transformed Gujarat into a global gateway.



He added that the newly constructed hostel building, built at a cost of ₹200 crore, will provide accommodation facilities for 3,000 girl students.