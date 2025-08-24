Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Amit Shah inaugurates All India Speakers’ Conference, Calls for Debate Beyond Partisan Lines

Aug 24, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the two-day All India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Assembly, urging lawmakers to prioritise national interest over political divides to strengthen democracy.

Mr. Shah stressed that legislatures thrive only when they uphold the principles of prudence, deliberation, and legislation, warning that stalled proceedings weaken the role of lawmaking bodies in national development. “Without meaningful debate, Parliament and Assemblies risk becoming lifeless structures,” he remarked.

Highlighting the role of the presiding officer, the Home Minister said the Speaker’s chair is the toughest in the House, as it demands absolute impartiality despite being filled by a political member. Over 75 years of constitutional history, he noted, Speakers of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies have strived to uphold dignity and neutrality.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the occasion as historic, recalling that it coincided with the 100th anniversary of freedom fighter Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly. Calling his victory a moral milestone for India, she said Patel’s legacy continues to inspire democratic values.

The event was attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, and several other dignitaries. Participants include Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state and UT Assemblies and Chairpersons of Legislative Councils.

Mr. Shah also visited a special exhibition on Vitthalbhai Patel’s life and contributions. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, while touring the display, said citizens must carry forward the democratic culture established a century ago.

