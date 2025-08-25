UP: 8 Killed, 45 Injured as Container Hits Tractor Carrying Devotees in Bulandshahar

AMN / BULANDSHAHAR

At least eight people, including two women and one child, were killed and 45 others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 34 in Bulandshahar late last night. The incident occurred near Ghatal Village when a container hit a tractor full of devotees. The devotees of Gogaji were going to Rajasthan’s Gogamedi from UP’s Kasganj.

Bulandshahar SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the accident happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 AM. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at high speed, due to which the tractor overturned, and a large number of people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital in Khurja. The condition of three persons is critical. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody.