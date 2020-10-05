Bihar Polls: NDA to formally announce seat sharing formula, name of candidates

AMN

Several sitting MLAs of the main ally of NDA, the Janata Dal United have again got party tickets and they expressed their happiness after coming out from residence of JD (U) President Nitish Kumar in Patna in Bihar.

Although the formal announcement of seat sharing is yet to be announced by NDA, both the parties informed their candidates about their selection and respective Assembly seats in view of the first phase of Assembly elections.

First phase polling would be held on 28th October in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts. The last date of nomination of candidates is 8th October.

The NDA will formally announce the seat sharing formula and name of their candidates later in the day.

On the other hand RJD and Congress also started allotting party tickets to its candidates.