Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
Bihar Polls: NDA to formally announce seat sharing formula, name of candidates

AMN

Several sitting MLAs of the main ally of NDA, the Janata Dal United have again got party tickets and they expressed their happiness after coming out from residence of JD (U) President Nitish Kumar in Patna in Bihar.

Although the formal announcement of seat sharing is yet to be announced by NDA, both the parties informed their candidates about their selection and respective Assembly seats in view of the first phase of Assembly elections.

First phase polling would be held on 28th October in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts. The last date of nomination of candidates is 8th October.

The NDA will formally announce the seat sharing formula and name of their candidates later in the day.

On the other hand RJD and Congress also started allotting party tickets to its candidates.

IPL: CSK 81/0 against Kings XI Punjab; Mumbai Indians best Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN Chasing the victory target in IPL Cricket, Chennai Super Kings were 81 for none in eight overs against ...

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

