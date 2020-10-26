France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Bihar Polls: Campaigning for 1st Phase of Elections ends

Our Reporters in PATNA / GAYA

Campaigning for the First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections ended today amid attack and counter attack from different political parties. Polling will be held in 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts on Wednesday. In this phase, several constituencies are Naxal-affected and sensitive from security point of view.

In the first phase, total 1,066 candidates are in fray and over 2.14 crore electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise. Gaya district has the maximum number of voters where 29 lakh 49 thousand electorate will decide the fate of total 172 candidates in 10 segments.

In this phase, BJP is contesting from 29 seats, JD(U) from 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from six Assembly seats. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate.

On the other hand, from the Grand Alliance RJD is contesting from 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has eight candidates in fray.

A large number of rebels are contesting against their authorized party candidates. Lok Jan Shakti Party which is contesting on 41 seats has given tickets to several rebel leaders.

Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has also fielded 40 candidates.Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers including Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal and Jai Kumar Singh will be decided in this phase.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Imamganj constituency as NDA candidate.The RJD has pitted former Speaker of Bihar Assembly Uday Narayan Chaudhary against Mr Manjhi.

In the first phase, the focus of the campaigning was unemployment and development. Senior leaders and Star Campaigners held back to back multiple election rallies.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three public meetings in this phase. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held election rallies in support of Grand Alliance candidates.

Over the issue of employment, farm reform legislation, corruption and misrule allegations and counter allegations were exchanged.

JD(U) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, CM candidate of Grand Alliance Tejaswi Prasad Yadav held multiple election rallies back to back.

JP Chief Chirag Paswan and RLSP Chief Upendra Kuswaha tried to corner Nitish Kumar over the issues of education, health and migrant people.
Other leaders of Opposition also remained stuck on these poll planks.

During the poll campaigns several incidents of contravention of COVID-19 protocols occurred. After that the Election Commission of India strictly ordered to lodge FIRs whoever violates the COVID-19 protocols

