Bihar political Crisis: JD(U) asks its MPs to reach Patna to discuss party strategy

Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, the opposition RJD on Monday said it was ready to embrace Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP.

Anwarul Hoda / Patna

The ruling Janta Dal (United) has instructed its MPs to reach Patna this evening to discuss the prevailing political situation arising out after resignation of former President R. C. P. Singh from the party.

The party has decided to hold crucial meeting of its MPs and party legislators tomorrow at official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh alleged that R. C. P. has weakened party and became Union Minister against will of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. RJD and Jitan Ram Manjhi has also decided to hold party legislators’ meeting in Patna to chalk out their political strategy.

The Congress has also convened a meeting of party legislators in Patna today to discuss political situation.

JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh categorically said, the party has not decided to join Narendra Modi Cabinet during the next expansion. The JD(United) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey claimed that the NDA in Bihar is intact. In 243-member assembly, number of MLAs of RJD is 79 and that of BJP-77, JD(U)-45 while Congress has 19, Left parties have 16 and Hindustani Awam Morcha has four members.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday were a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

Personally, I am not aware of the goings on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner, Tiwary told reporters here.