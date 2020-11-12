Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Bihar: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath post Diwali

AMN / PATNA

Political activities gather momentum for the formation of a new Government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar after Deepawali.

JD( U) general secretary K C Tyagi said the process of formation of a new government has begun. JD (U) President Nitish Kumar met party’s new legislators at his official residence in Patna. Mr Tyagi said discussion among allies of the National Democratic Alliance is continuing.

Hindustani Awaam Morcha ( HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi today met Mr. Nitish Kumar along with his four newly elected members. Mr. Manjhi has given a letter of support to Nitish Kumar. Later talking to reporters, Mr. Manjhi said, being a former Chief Minister he will not be a member in the new Cabinet. Earlier, Vikassheel Insaan Party ( VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahni also met Mr Kumar. VIP and HAM got four seats each in the Assembly elections.

Meeting of Party legislators of RJD and left parties is being held at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna to analyse the party’s performance in Assembly polls. The CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya held Congress responsible for debacle of Grand Alliance in Assembly elections. The Congress has also convened party legislators’ meetings at party headquarters in Patna. Meanwhile, party’s senior leader Tariq Anwar demanded change in state party leadership in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa submitted a list of newly elected 243 members of Assembly Governor Phagu Chauhan. The tenure of Bihar Assembly is till 29th of this month.

SPORTS

Kush Maini finishes second in the British F3 Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi For Kush Maini it turned out to be the case of so near yet so far. The Indian driver Kush ...

Real Kashmir FC to feature more local players in Hero-I league

Harpal Singh Bedi The passionate support of their fans has propelled . Real Kashmir FC as a force to be rec ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

