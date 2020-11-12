Bihar: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath post Diwali

AMN / PATNA

Political activities gather momentum for the formation of a new Government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar after Deepawali.

JD( U) general secretary K C Tyagi said the process of formation of a new government has begun. JD (U) President Nitish Kumar met party’s new legislators at his official residence in Patna. Mr Tyagi said discussion among allies of the National Democratic Alliance is continuing.

Hindustani Awaam Morcha ( HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi today met Mr. Nitish Kumar along with his four newly elected members. Mr. Manjhi has given a letter of support to Nitish Kumar. Later talking to reporters, Mr. Manjhi said, being a former Chief Minister he will not be a member in the new Cabinet. Earlier, Vikassheel Insaan Party ( VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahni also met Mr Kumar. VIP and HAM got four seats each in the Assembly elections.

Meeting of Party legislators of RJD and left parties is being held at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna to analyse the party’s performance in Assembly polls. The CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharyya held Congress responsible for debacle of Grand Alliance in Assembly elections. The Congress has also convened party legislators’ meetings at party headquarters in Patna. Meanwhile, party’s senior leader Tariq Anwar demanded change in state party leadership in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa submitted a list of newly elected 243 members of Assembly Governor Phagu Chauhan. The tenure of Bihar Assembly is till 29th of this month.