Bihar Floods: 6 additional NDRF teams deployed from Ranchi and Varanasi

Sep 30, 2024
AMN/ WEB DESK

Six additional teams of NDRF have been sent from Ranchi and Varanasi to Bihar in view of grim situation of flood in the state. These additional teams have joined with existing 12 squads of NDRF and 22 SDRF deployed in flood ravaged areas. Flood waters entered in several new areas today as water discharged from Kosi and Gandak is reaching to different river systems. Some villages in West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga and  Sheohar are under impact of deluge due to sudden release of water after the breach in embankments. 16 districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Supaul, Madhubani, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Sheohar are flood hit in the state.

Due to enormous pressure and volume of water in Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Kamala Balan and Mahanada several incidents of breach and seepages in embankments have been occurred which are being repaired by water resources department. Principal secretary of water resources department Santosh Kumar Mall said round the clock patrolling is underway along embankments.

Relief operations have been intensified in flood affected areas. Flood victims who are displaced after inundation are getting cooked food in community kitchens.

