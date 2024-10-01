J&K Election: 23 officials suspended for MCC violations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taking cognisance of the participation of government employees in election campaigning and related political activities, the J&K Election Office has suspended 23 officials besides disengaging 6 contractual/ad hoc employees for violating MCC guidelines. Our Jammu correspondent reports that 20 employees have also been shifted from their incumbent offices to offices in other tehsils/districts against whom there were complaints of acting in a partisan way. The election office has also made a total of 130 crore rupee seizures by different enforcement agencies in J&K during ongoing assembly elections 2024 till now.

The Police Department has made the highest seizure of 107.50 crore rupees, followed by CGST with 9.88 crore rupees, SGST/CT with 8.03 crore rupees, NCB with 2.06 crore rupees, the Income Tax Department with 87 lakh rupees, and the State Excise Department with 50 lakh rupees, respectively. About 7088 permissions have been given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, helicopters and helipads, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners and party office bearers, and vehicle permission for within ACs.

Out of total 1263 MCC violations reported till date, 600 stand closed after enquiring and taking appropriate action, while 364 are under investigation, which too will be disposed of soon. Besides, notices stand issued to 115 candidates, political parties, media houses, and others for reported MCC violations. Taking stern action on carrying drugs, cash, and liquor illegally, the concerned enforcement agencies have registered 32 FIRs so far.