Bihar: Filing of nominations for 2nd phase of polls begin

Kashif Akhter/ Patna

With the notification issued for the Second Phase of Assembly elections in Bihar today, the process of filing of nominations has started in 94 constituencies spread over 17 districts. The Second Phase polling will be held on 3rd of November in these constituencies.

The process of nomination will end on 16th of October and scrutiny will take place on the next day.

The Last date of withdrawal of candidature will be 19th of this month.

In this phase, all poll-bound districts are in North Bihar except Patna and Nalanda.

Rest of the poll-bound districts include Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, East and West Champaran.

