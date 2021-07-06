Bihar: CM conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas

A HODA / PATNA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today made an aerial survey of flood affected areas of the state. Mr. Kumar conducted aerial survey of five districts of East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Sheohar. The Chief Minister said, he will undertake aerial survey tomorrow to Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts.

After aerial survey of the flood affected areas Nitish Kumar said, the state is witnessing flood due to unprecedented heavy downpour before scheduled time of monsoon. The Chief Minister held review meeting with DMs of flood affected districts and instructed them to speed up relief and rescue operations.