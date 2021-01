AMN / PATNA

The lone BSP MLA Mohammad Zama Khan joined Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Mr Khan won the election from Chainpur Assembly Constituency.

The number of JD(U) MLAs in the 243 member Bihar assembly has increased to 44. Meanwhile the lone independent MLA from Chakai has announced support to the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in the state.

Zama Khan is likely to join Nitish Kumar ministry as there is not Muslim representation in the state cabinet.