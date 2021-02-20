Bihar 10th exam question paper leak case: Three SBI staffs arrested

AMN
Three bank staffs of State Bank of India, Jhajha branch of Jamui district in Bihar were arrested in a case related to question paper leak of social science paper examination of Class 10th examination in the state.
During investigation, it was found that question paper was leaked through WhatsApp by bank staff. The Bihar School examination Board( BSEB) cancelled this examination which was held yesterday.
The examination was held in the first shift in which altogether over eight lakh 46 thousand students appeared across the state. The re- examination for the paper will be held on 8th of March.