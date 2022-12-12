FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; 16 other ministers also sworn in

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the ceremony.

Along with Chief Minister, 16 Ministers were also sworn in today. The new Council of Ministers will have eight Cabinet, six Ministers of State, and two Ministers of State with Independent Charge. There is only one female member in the new Cabinet.

The new Council of Ministers includes some former Ministers from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s earlier government, namely Rushikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, and Jagdish Vishvakarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Mr Modi also congratulated all those who took oath as Ministers. He said, this is an energetic team that will take Gujarat to even newer heights of progress.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Mr. Bhupendra Patel on becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. Mr. Thakur also expressed confidence that the State will continue to move forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Mr. Patel’s public welfare schemes.

