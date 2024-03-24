FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2024 10:50:48      انڈین آواز

Bharat Biotech Starts Clinical Trials of Tuberculosis Vaccine MTBVAC in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HEALTH DESK

Bharat Biotech International Ltd said it started clinical trials of the Tuberculosis vaccine MTBVAC on adults in India. This is the first vaccine against Tuberculosis derived from a human source by the Spanish bio-pharmaceutical company, Biofabri.

The trials are carried out by Bharat Biotech in close collaboration with Biofabri, the company said. After completing a dose escalation trial in HIV uninfected adults, a Phase2 study in HIV-infected adults has started in 2024 to determine whether MTBVAC is safe in this population. The companies hope that the new vaccine will be a milestone in global vaccinology and called it an example of public-private, national and international collaboration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart