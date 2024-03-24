Bharat Biotech Starts Clinical Trials of Tuberculosis Vaccine MTBVAC in India

HEALTH DESK

Bharat Biotech International Ltd said it started clinical trials of the Tuberculosis vaccine MTBVAC on adults in India. This is the first vaccine against Tuberculosis derived from a human source by the Spanish bio-pharmaceutical company, Biofabri.

The trials are carried out by Bharat Biotech in close collaboration with Biofabri, the company said. After completing a dose escalation trial in HIV uninfected adults, a Phase2 study in HIV-infected adults has started in 2024 to determine whether MTBVAC is safe in this population. The companies hope that the new vaccine will be a milestone in global vaccinology and called it an example of public-private, national and international collaboration.