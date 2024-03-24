Tuberculosis Day Celebrated to Increase Public Awareness About TB

March 24th marks the anniversary of the day when the bacterium causing TB was first discovered. Every year on this day the world celebrates Tuberculosis Day with an aim to increase public awareness about Tuberculosis and how to prevent its spread.

Tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and the lungs are the most commonly affected organs. TB can also affect other parts of the body such as the kidneys, spine, and brain.

Factors such as weakened immune systems, diabetes, malnutrition and tobacco use can increase the risk of TB disease progression. On this day in 1882, Dr. Robert Koch identified Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for TB. The first World TB Day was officially observed in 1983, and since then, it has become an annual event.

The theme of World TB Day 2024 – ‘Yes! We can end TB!’ – conveys a message of hope that getting back-on-track to turn the tide against the TB epidemic is possible through high level leadership, increased investments and faster uptake of new WHO recommendations. Following the commitments made by Heads of State at the UN High Level meeting in 2023 to accelerate progress to end TB, this year’s focus shifts to turning these commitments into tangible actions.

To help countries scale-up access to TB preventive treatment, WHO will release an investment case on scaling up the roll out of TB preventive treatment.