Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM, to tie the knot on July 7

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is going to tie the knot on Thursday. His wedding will be an intimate ceremony and going to take place in Chandigarh on July 7.

Bhagwant Mann is going to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will attend the wedding ceremony of Mann.

Only close family members and friends will attend the wedding function.

Bhagwant Mann was divorced around six years ago. His first wife Inderpreet Kaur and two children live in America.

Earlier, both his children had come to their father’s swearing-in ceremony.

The 48-year-old Mann is getting married to 1993-born Dr Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018.

Mann filed for divorce from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage – son Dilshan and daughter Seerat.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet colleagues Aman Arora and Harjot Singh Bains have congratulated him on Twitter on this occasion.