Bhabanipur Bypolls: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination against Mamata Banerjee

AMN / KOLKATA

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal filed her nomination papers for the byelection to the Bhabanipur seat today. She will fight the polls against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Targeting the chief minister over post-poll violence, Tibrewal said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Mamata Banerjee and her party.

“I will file my nomination tomorrow. The people of West Bengal have the right to live. This right is being taken away from them by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. I am fighting for the people of Bengal,” said Tiberwal as she kickstarted the poll campaign along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh by painting the party symbol on a wall in the Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows that she may lose in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency just like Nandigram.

“If she has the confidence for winning the seat in the constituency then sit at home, people will vote for you (Mamata Banerjee). She knows that she may lose this constituency just like Nandigram,” said Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur. Earlier on September 8, Congress announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls.

Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

