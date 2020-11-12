Bengaluru airport urges passengers to use bio-waste bins

AMN

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has set up 139 bio-waste bins of different sizes across the airport for disposing used Personal Protective Equipment. The action is taken subsequent to incidents of PPEs found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to the passengers and staff.

The Airport management has urged passengers to use bio-waste bins to ensure that bio-waste is disposed responsibly and ethically. Bengaluru airport collects 800 to 1000 kgs of biowaste everyday and with travel set to increase during the festive season, disposals are also set to increase.

A spokesperson in the airport said that adequate arrangements are made to ensure that used masks, gloves, face shields and hazmat suits are disposed of scientifically without aggravating the pandemic.