Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal
India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.79%
PM Modi condoles passing away Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain
Kerala continues to report more recoveries than COVID-19 positive cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2020 01:28:48      انڈین آواز

Bengaluru airport urges passengers to use bio-waste bins

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has set up 139 bio-waste bins of different sizes across the airport for disposing used Personal Protective Equipment. The action is taken subsequent to incidents of PPEs found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to the passengers and staff.

The Airport management has urged passengers to use bio-waste bins to ensure that bio-waste is disposed responsibly and ethically. Bengaluru airport collects 800 to 1000 kgs of biowaste everyday and with travel set to increase during the festive season, disposals are also set to increase.

A spokesperson in the airport said that adequate arrangements are made to ensure that used masks, gloves, face shields and hazmat suits are disposed of scientifically without aggravating the pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kush Maini finishes second in the British F3 Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi For Kush Maini it turned out to be the case of so near yet so far. The Indian driver Kush ...

Real Kashmir FC to feature more local players in Hero-I league

Harpal Singh Bedi The passionate support of their fans has propelled . Real Kashmir FC as a force to be rec ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Govt brings online films, audio-visual programmes, online news & current affairs content under MIB

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI Union Government has issued order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes an ...

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!