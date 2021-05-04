BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely after four players test positive for COVID-19

WEB DESK

The current season of Indian Premier League has been suspended due to emergence of multiple cases of Covid-19 in the players.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council and Board of Control for Cricket in India in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

In a statement, Indian Premier League has said, the BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. It said, this decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. It further said, these are difficult times, especially in India and the BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants.

The ongoing season of IPL were drawing criticisms from the various corners due to emergence of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The management has created a Bio Bubble mechanism for the safety of the players, but despite these efforts several players recently found Covid positive.