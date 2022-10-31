FreeCurrencyRates.com

BCCI announces Team India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand

AMN

The BCCI selection committee announced Team India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Both the squad doesn’t feature India’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma, his predecessor Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I team with Rishabh Pant set to play the role of a deputy.

The squad also includes Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson as batters. Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav are the spin options in the T20I squad while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik are the fast-bowling options. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian ODI team while Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson are also part of the squad as batters. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are spinning all-rounders in the team while Shardul Thakur is the seam-bowling all-rounder. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the premier spinners in the squad whereas Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik have been picked as pacers.

The three-match T20I series will be played from November 18-22 whereas, the three ODIs will be held from November 25-30. The matches will take place across six venues – Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Napier, Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch.

