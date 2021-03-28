High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
Battle lines drawn for kerala assembly elections

Published On: By

AMN

With just 10 more days to go for the crucial Assembly elections in Kerala, the battle lines are drawn clear. The fight is between the ruling CPI-M led Left , the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has done campaigning in 10 districts. For the UDF, it is a plethora of leaders who are leading the campaign, and for the BJP, the star campaigner Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has visited the state twice and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a flying visit.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh is in Kerala participating in the NDA campaign. While addressing the campaign, he said that the State Government is challenging the federal structure of the country with the decision to begin judicial inquiry against the Enforcement Directorate.

He also added that, NDA will make legislation to protect the traditions of Sabarimala if they form government in the state. Union Minister Smrithi Irani, who is also in the state today, will participate in the roadshow in Kozhikode. In UDF, AICC General Secratary KC Venugopal, who is campaigning in Kannur, said that the State government should not distribute food kits to people with an eye on the elections. Meanwhile Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan observed that food Kits and Welfare Pensions should not be seen as freebies, but a part of the people’s right to live. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo member Brinda Karat is in Kerala today, boosting the LDF campaign.

