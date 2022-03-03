Bangladeshi sailor killed in missile attack on ship in Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

A crew member of the stranded Bangladeshi ship Banglar Samriddhi was killed in a Russian missile attack on Wednesday. The Bangladeshi Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel has been anchored at the port of Olivia in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine since February 24 when it came under attack. The ship had a 29 member strong Bangladeshi crew.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain confirmed the news to the local news agency UNB, though there has been no official announcement as yet. An official of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association said that the ship caught fire after the attack but all other crew members except the deceased third engineer of the ship Hadisur Rahman are safe.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh had announced that it is arranging for their repatriation through neighbouring countries like Poland. More than 400 students from Bangladesh had crossed over to Poland from Ukraine after the Russian attack.