Bangladesh: Yunus seeks Armed Forces’ support for peaceful Elections

Nov 19, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday sought full support from the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful national elections in the first half of February.

“Now is the time for the election… we need the support from our armed forces, police, law enforcing agencies,” Yunus said at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course-2025 graduation ceremony in Mirpur Cantonment.

He said Bangladesh was undergoing a “tremendous transition” after the July 2024 uprising that toppled the previous regime. “New hopes and aspirations have been created… These are global aspirations,” he said.

Yunus hailed the military’s role during the uprising, saying the forces “stood firmly with the people,” enabling a swift resolution of the crisis and reform efforts. On the July Uprising trial, he said, “Those who have done this terrible thing to us must be brought to justice.”

