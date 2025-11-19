Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman Meets Doval in Delhi amid Hasina extradition push

NEWS DESK / NEW DELHI

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, to attend Thursday’s Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) meeting.

Khalilur Rahman met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi and invited him to visit Dhaka, marking the first high-level engagement between the two officials since former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in India, was sentenced to death.

He was received by a senior official of India’s NSCS after landing. The CSC NSA-level conference will be held at Hyderabad House and conclude after lunch. Khalilur is expected to return to Dhaka the same afternoon.

His visit comes days after a special Dhaka tribunal sentenced ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Dhaka has already asked India to hand her over, with interim Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain saying a letter is being sent under the extradition treaty.

Khalilur may discuss bilateral issues with Indian NSA Ajit Doval, who invited him last month. This is the second adviser-level visit to India since the July 2024 uprising.