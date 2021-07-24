Bangladesh to develop alternative social media platform for Facebook, Whatsapp

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh government is working to develop a social media platform named ‘Jogajog’ as an alternative to Facebook. Addressing the virtual meet of the ‘Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series 2’ organized by Women e-Commerce (WI) on Saturday, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the ICT Ministry has taken the initiative in this direction to make the country self-reliant. He said that the platform will help the local entrepreneurs to create their own marketplace for sharing information and data without depending on any foreign platform.

He said that the government is also working to develop a communication app ‘Alapan’ as an alternative to Whatsapp.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the government also plans to develop a streaming app as an alternative to YouTube so that the huge outflow of money due to advertisement from the country could be stopped.

Underlining the various ICT initiatives taken by the Bangladesh government , the ICT Minister said that during the lockdown the official work of the government is being carried out using the e-file management system. He said that the government is working to enhance the capacity of the video conferencing system ‘Boithak’ from 100 persons to 300 persons. The Surokha app for corona vaccination registration is being used successfully in Bangladesh, said the Minister.

He said that the e-commerce, BPO and software sectors will be able to generate 2 million jobs by 2021 and earn USD 5 billion in exports revenue by 2025.