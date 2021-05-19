Bangladesh sends second consignment of medical assistance to India

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh has sent the second tranche of medical assistance to India as part of its cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in India. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata handed over 2672 boxes of medicines and protective items to the representative of Indian Red Cross Society at Petrapole on Tuesday.

The consignment contains 18 different kinds of COVID related medicines which includes Antibiotics, Paracetamols, different kinds of injections/vials and Hand Sanitizers etc, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh sent the first consignment of 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdesivir on 6 May against the backdrop of an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had expressed her sympathy for the Indian people and reiterated Bangladesh’s support to stand by her closest neighbour India during their critical time and expressed readiness to offer support in every possible way.