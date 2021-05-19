US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
Bangladesh sends second consignment of medical assistance to India

Bangladesh has sent the second tranche of medical assistance to India as part of its cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in India. Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata handed over 2672 boxes of medicines and protective items to the representative of Indian Red Cross Society at Petrapole on Tuesday.

The consignment contains 18 different kinds of COVID related medicines which includes Antibiotics, Paracetamols, different kinds of injections/vials and Hand Sanitizers etc, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh sent the first consignment of 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdesivir on 6 May against the backdrop of an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had expressed her sympathy for the Indian people and reiterated Bangladesh’s support to stand by her closest neighbour India during their critical time and expressed readiness to offer support in every possible way.

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

